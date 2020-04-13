Name Frenzy Amid Corona: Indian Couple Names Newborn Baby Boy 'Sanitiser'

A couple in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has named their newborn baby boy "Sanitiser", having explained that it is the biggest weapon in the fight against coronavirus.
In a video shared on Twitter, the newborn's father told the media, “Sanitiser helps us fight coronavirus and my baby was born during the lockdown. The name will remind us how we survived corona and is our humble contribution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to fight coronavirus in the country".
A couple in UP's Saharanpur district has named their new born "Sanitizer". pic.twitter.com/COdSw92Jxg— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 13, 2020
The couple, who have two more daughters, were adamant about registering "Sanitiser" as the newborn's official name, which means it would be used in all official documents for the child.
The incident comes after a couple in India’s Chhattisgarh named their newborn twins after the viral infection. While the baby boy was named COVID, the girl was named Corona. Similarly, a boy born in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district was named "Lockdown" by his parents.
As the 21-day lockdown in the country nears its end, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address the nation on Tuesday (14 April), fuelling speculations that it will be extended. The country currently has over 9,000 cases of the viral infection, while 308 people have lost their lives to it.
