Bollywood Filmmaker Farah Khan's Son Debuts as Rapper at 12 With Video on COVID-19

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan has directed films like the Shah Rukh Khan-starrers “Main Hoo Na” and “Om Shanti Om”.

Bollywood director Farah Khan is a proud mother nowadays, as her 12-year-old son has come up with his first rap video amid the COVID-19 crisis. The song, titled “Need to Survive”, has been written and composed by him and applauded by Bollywood veterans on social media.

In a social media post, Farah introduced the “new Rapper in town” and said that “he’s very concerned about the pandemic”.

“#NeedToSurvive Every child is gifted.. they just unwrap their packages at different times,” she further posted.

There s s new Rapper in town.. he s 12 yrs old.. n he’s very concerned about the pandemic.. Czar kunder .. https://t.co/kVqcoiuDrN #NeedToSurvive Every child is gifted.. they just unwrap their packages at different times.. — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) April 13, 2020

​Her son got a lot of admirers on social media with his first video.

Czar is terrific!! Wow... 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼❤️ — Sneha Rajani (@SnehaRajani) April 13, 2020

Too cute !! — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) April 13, 2020

That's cool 👍 bless your lil man he's talented ..being creative..it runs in the family.

Wishing him all the best for the future. — Shirin (@iam4sunrise) April 13, 2020

He is too good, God bless.

🤗🤗🤗🤗 — HONEY IRANI (@mahunnay) April 13, 2020

​Czar is one of Farah’s triplets with husband and film editor Shirish Kunder.

The entire video was shot in the filmmaker’s house as the country has been going through lockdown since 25 March, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of COVID-19 that has so far infected 9,152 people with 308 deaths in the nation.