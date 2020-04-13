Do It Yourself: Indian Minister Urges People to Make Masks at Home With Cloth - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): India is toying with the idea of extending the lockdown as there has been a gradual increase in the number of positive cases of COVID-19. With the spurt in positive cases, many states have made wearing face masks compulsory in public places, even as reports of the unavailability of masks in retail outlets pour in.

As reports of a shortage of face masks in retail outlets come in, India's federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javedkar has taken it upon himself to show how masks can be made at home in two minutes.

In a video shared on Twitter, he can be seen making a mask, as he urged people to do the same to protect themselves.

Wearing mask is desirable. Mask can be prepared in 2 minutes by anyone. I have made it. You can also do it and here is the video lesson to assist you.#WearFaceCoverStaySafe#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/3zn17lv7qT — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 13, 2020

"Medical experts have found the traces of COVID-19 in saliva, so masks have been made compulsory. But with the shortage of masks in the market, it is important that every individual takes care of himself or herself during this pandemic", ​Dr Preeti Mehra, a doctor at a state funded hospital, says.

On Saturday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several other state chiefs were seen wearing masks made of cloth during a video conference to decide on a potential extension of the 21-day lockdown.

According to the Indian Health Ministry, the number of cases of COVID-19 has exceeded 9,000 and more than 300 people have lost their lives due to the infection.