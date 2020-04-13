Indian Festivals Go On Even When the World Stop: Harvest Celebrations Kickstart in Quarantine

New Delhi (Sputnik): The diversity of Indian culture has for centuries suggested valuing every living or non-living being for its role in life. From air, water, fire, and earth to animals and crops – Indians celebrate their existence especially on festive occasions in one way or another throughout the year.

Various regions of India, such as Punjab, Odisha, and Assam – known for having significant number of farming communities – are celebrating the harvest festival on Monday.

The three states are known for producing Rabi crops like gram, pears, mustard, lentils, linseed, and safflower.

Owing to the vernacular diversity in the country, different regions have different names for the harvest festival like – Baisakhi, Vishu, Pohela Boishakh, and Bohang Bihu. Althoughthis time the COVID-19 national lockdown has curbed public movement in open spaces, the spirit and enthusiasm for celebrations, however, remains the same.

In an agriculturally significant country like India, where over 58 percent of people are associated with farming, the month of April, which ushers in a new harvest season, is a major deal.

In a bid to assist the farmers during this lockdown period, the government has rolled out special economic and relief plans for the humble crop-producers of the country.

Government of India announces #PradhanMantriGareebKalyanYojana - a relief package with a total outlay of ₹1,70,000 crore. To benefit Farmers, migrant workers, Urban & Rural poor, Women, Divyang etc.@nsitharaman@FinMinIndia#IndiaFightsCorona #Lockdown21 pic.twitter.com/TVWWis0nNT — PIB India 🇮🇳 #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) March 26, 2020

​Traditionally, the season-starter festivals that also mark the traditional new year in several Indian regions, something that is celebrated with family, neighbours, and friends.

But since India has been under a strict lockdown since 25 March to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, so people are using social media to greet each other and convey good wishes on this harvest festival.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, and several others have taken to Twitter and Instagram to mark the regional harvest festivals.

बैसाखी के पावन अवसर पर देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। नई उमंगों से जुड़ा यह त्योहार सभी के जीवन में नई ऊर्जा और नए उत्साह का संचार करे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2020

south asia is ringing in its new year based on the sun's entry into the constellation aries 💫



baisakhi - punjabi new year

puthandu - tamil new year

pohela boishakh - bengali new year

vishu - malayalam new year

bohag bihu - assamese new year

pana sankranti - odia new year pic.twitter.com/SpplVC2C3C — ভালবাসা (@tuimanushnagoru) April 13, 2020

Baisakhi, Vishu, Puthandu, Masadi, Vaishkhadi, Bahag Bihu: Greetings on each of these festivals marking the harvest season. These are grim times but our Annadaatas have always stood strong and secured the nation. pic.twitter.com/f2qrS4CROZ — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) April 13, 2020

Looking at the divine for guidance, light and hope.

Wishing everyone Happy....

Baisakhi, Maha Bishuba, Vishu, Bohag Bihu, Poila Boishakh and Puthandu.....all festivals symbolize “Gratitude” #RabRakha pic.twitter.com/IvfPweVAAH — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) April 13, 2020

​The coronavirus pandemic – which has infected 9,152 people in India and resulted in the deaths of 308 patients – has affected the country’s growth and especially the farming communities.

Initially, the nationwide lockdown was announced until 14 April; however, in the wake of the number of positive COVID-19 cases nearing the 10,000 mark, the government of India has extended the lockdown until 30 April, but with relaxations.

Festivals like Ram Navami and Easter, which were observed during the lockdown period so far, brought cheer to the isolated Indians cooped up in their homes via social networking.