3.5-Magnitude Earthquake Sends Tremors Across Delhi

A 3.5-magnitude earthquake hit Delhi, India's Meteorological Department said.
The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal reacted to the news about the quake on Twitter.
Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you.— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 12, 2020
No injuries or damage has been reported so far.
Local residents have been reporting tremors online.
#earthquake— Sumit Dookia (@sumitdookia) April 12, 2020
Strong tremor felt in Dwarka Delhi pic.twitter.com/bMCjvnDHJm
Earthquake in Delhi east felt 3.5 magnitude. How did quake knew that we are in lockdown!! Let’s handle one at a time !!! #COVID2019india— Vijay (@Vijaybalakrishn) April 12, 2020
