Register
11:06 GMT10 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Drone

    Delhi Police Deploy Drones For Lockdown Surveillance in Indian Capital

    © Sputnik /
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107890/61/1078906190_0:-1:1257:706_1200x675_80_0_0_0e6ebba4a3e07828ba723082a7229d86.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202004101078905901-delhi-police-deploy-drones-for-lockdown-surveillance-in-indian-capital/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India has been under a nationwide lockdown since 25 March to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and the police have enforced strict surveillance to monitor violations.

    The Delhi Police have deployed drones for surveillance of the city, which stretches over 21,200 square miles, in order to  monitor those who defy the lock-down conditions.

    Suvashis Choudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police in Delhi shared footage of the city shot by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) which confirmed that Delhi Police was using drone-based surveillance techniques in the huge national capital region that stretches across 21,229 square miles.

    ​In a bid to make sure people coming out of their houses to purchase essential goods like food and medicines were practicing social distancing, police forces in other Indian cities in states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar among others have also been relying on drones.

    Videos of deserted Indian roads and buildings recorded by these surveillance UAVs are now beginning to make rthe ounds on social media.

    ​Along with surveillance, India is also using the drones to sanitize congested areas and public places in Indian cities.

    ​Milind Raj, a Lucknow-based scientist who is designing drones for city-wide disinfecting processes told Sputnik that the technology is 50 times more effective for monitoring the cities and sanitizing them. Raj revealed that after China, India is now the second country in the world to adopt this use of the technology.

    ​Raj, however did note some instructions for officers using drones in cities in India.

    “Drone pilots should not fly over any human or animal. For a spray, I would recommend not to fly over 20 meters high. It is indeed a big responsibility to operate these machines without damaging people, animals or properties,” the scientist said.

    In addition, Raj also highlighted that implementation of laws on drone pilots must be on the priority list of Indian lawmakers. He noted that the technology should not be subjected to misuse.

    As of now, no instance of a drone-based accident has come to the public eye in India. 

    So far 199 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 infection, while there have been 5709 confirmed cases in the country so far, according to the federal Health Ministry. 

    Related:

    India's Top Tech College Designs Drones for Security Agencies to Counter Rogue UAVs
    India’s Tamil Nadu State to Use Drones for Surveillance of its Prisons
    India Accuses Pakistan of Air Space Violation as Drone Crosses International Border
    Tags:
    drones, corona, COVID-19, coronavirus, Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Passengers wearing face masks and rain coats to protect against the spread of coronavirus walk outside of Hankou train station after of the resumption of train services in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Wednesday, 8 April 2020. After 11 weeks of lockdown, the first train departed Wednesday morning from a re-opened Wuhan, the origin point for the coronavirus pandemic, as residents once again were allowed to travel in and out of the sprawling central Chinese city.
    Wuhan Lockdown Lifted: Daily Life in City That Became Epicentre of COVID-19 Outbreak in China
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse