Blindness On Its Way: Vision Problem Worries Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has spent over five decades in the film industry and has won many awards including France's Legion of Honour. Some of his groundbreaking films include “Deewar”, “Don”, “Agneepath”, “Black”, “Paa” , “Piku” and “Pink”.

At the ripe old age of 77, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan still works harder than a lot of young actors, given the number of films he is doing. But it seems that old age is catching up with him; he is worried that his vision is failing and that “blindness is on its way”.

In his latest blog post, the superstar has revealed, "The eyes they see blurred images .. the vision reads double and for some days now I reconciled myself to the fact that blindness is on its way, to add to the million other medical problems that invest in me.”

However, he assured his millions of fans in India and around the world that his doctor has a different story to tell.

“Spoke to the doc and followed his instruction of putting in prescribed eye drops every hour .. reassured me that I was not going blind – that there was far too much time being spent in front of the computer .. my eyes were tired .. that's all,” he posted.

The actor is also under countrywide curbs that India is observing to contain the spread of COVID-19. Announced on 24 March by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the lockdown is set to continue till 14 April and is likely to be extended.