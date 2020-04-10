India Combats Covid-19: Bollywood Actor Siddhant Thanks Frontliners, Mumbai Police in Rap Tribute

New Delhi (Sputnik): The COVID-19 positive cases in India have surged to 5,709 as of 10 April and the death toll has reached 199, as per data released by the Federal Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. While the country is under a Coronavirus lockdown, its doctors, nurses, sanitation workers and policemen are busy shielding their countrymen.

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has made a special “rap video” to pay tribute to doctors, nurses and policemen who are fighting against the COVID-19 epidemic while the entire country has remained under lockdown since announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 March.

The actor captioned the video as, "Here’s an effort to Thank all the heroes out there and to all those at home, stay strong!”

Siddhant is also known for the poems that he posts on social media and was recently in the news for shutting up newcomer Ananya Pandey in an interview during a nepotism debate

The 21-day lockdown, announced by Modi, would continue till 14 April as a step to contain the spread of COVID-19