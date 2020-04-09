Register
11:57 GMT09 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    5G tower

    5G, IoT-Based Management Systems Can Help India Efficiently Overcome Natural, Manmade Crisis: Report

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107868/93/1078689386_0:0:1921:1080_1200x675_80_0_0_96172304a0925d4f0da8fb5f62ac5985.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202004091078890522-5g-iot-based-management-systems-can-help-india-efficiently-overcome-natural-manmade-crisis-report/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India was supposed to take forward 5G trials in the country earlier this year but due to the coronavirus outbreak, the trials have been postponed for the time being. At a time when India along with a major chunk of the world is locked-down, analysts believe technology can help us beat the crisis and stand up again.

    Smart technologies like 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), could be implemented to develop efficient crisis management solutions in India. These tech solutions could reduce the impact of any natural or man-made problem to a bare minimum, Indian market research firm techARC said in its recent report.

    The researchers have prepared a “roadmap” for smart tech-based crisis management in the country, which is divided into three phases – critical, essential and drivers -- which specifically pinpoint to services that could be managed using advanced tech efficiently.

    These services include utilities, securities, savings, food processing, logistics and manufacturing, among others.

    Faisal Kawoosa, the chief analyst at techARC, took to Twitter and shared a graphical representation of the different services which could majorly benefit from fresher technologies.

    ​Analysts believe that this period that has brought along a major health as well as economical crisis – could be productively utilised by India to push the adopting of more of these smart technologies for daily usage.

    “The government can fast track the adoption of these transformational technologies, which not only helps in achieving the digital economy goals but also reduces the opportunity cost for the slow or delayed adoption of such technologies,” techARC says in its report.

    Currently, India is under a strict 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precaution against the further spread of Coronavirus. The infection has already affected 5,734 people in the country, and resulted in the death of 166, the federal Ministry of Health and Family Welfare noted on Thursday.

    Kawoosa, however, asserts that “a country can never be paused”.

    “There are technologies like 5G and IoT available which can be blended to create a crisis management system, ensuring the functioning of several services and the supply of products in such extraordinary times,” he said.

    As a recommendation to the government, the report has highlighted that amid the current circumstances, when over 1.3 billion Indians are locked up in their homes, the smart tech-powered digital economy is expected to witness a boom.

    The technologies could fuel an automated end-to-end supply chain for sellers and consumers with a minimal chance of illegality and failure.

    India has already seen a sharp rise in the adoption of new technology amid an immense crisis. For instance, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonetised bigger currency notes of in India in 2016 to stem corruption.

    At the time, banks and ATMs quickly ran out of cash, leaving urban Indians with no other choice than to activate their online banking and smartphone apps to facilitate digital transactions for day-to-day use. Over three years later, today India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based digital payment platforms are being applauded by several countries around the globe.

    Smitten by advanced technologies, the Government of India has been aiming to incorporate digital means across multiple sectors in the country in the last several years.

    Tags:
    5G, technology, India, Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Coloured Eggs and Chocolate Bunnies Ready for Easter Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Coloured Eggs and Chocolate Bunnies Ready for Easter Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Stephing Down
    Stephing Down
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse