Priyanka Chopra Gives Away $100,000 to Four Female Heroes of Coronavirus Crisis

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra is known for her philanthropic work and she recently announced she'd give $100,000 to support exemplary women who have demonstrated strength during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Before this, she offered to donate to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-CARES fund and UNICEF to fight COVID-19.

After announcing that she would give away $100,000 to support exemplary women who have demonstrated strength during the time of COVID-19, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra has now announced the winners on her Instagram page.

She not only provided their names, she did a live chat with her fans where she shared the stories of the four winning contestants.

“Thank you everyone for nominating such incredible women who are rising above the challenges of today to help others. This week, @bonvivspikedseltzer and I are shining light on 4 women who are truly going above and beyond to make a difference on the front lines,” she posted.

Priyanka’s post further reads, “Everyone, please meet… Emily, an APRN working in the ER everyday, helping those in need, while also choosing to live apart from her family to keep them safe. Jo, who works at a long-term care facility caring for patients and offering them companionship. Jaya, who has generously donated her time and money to help get N95 masks to those on the frontlines. Jenny, thank you for starting your #FeedingHeroes initiative to provide meals to healthcare workers on the front lines. We applaud you and commemorate you. Much love. #TogetherWomenRise.”

Last week, the “Quantico” actress asked her fans to share stories of four women who have overcome challenges in their own powerful way.

Our worlds changed quickly, and needless to say, we couldn’t go forward with our original plans to launch this campaign. Each week I’ll go live with @BONVIVSeltzer to share the stories of four women who are overcoming the struggles of our new realities in their own powerful way. pic.twitter.com/9ZHJKVpsq5 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 31, 2020

​The actress, along with her singer-husband Nick Jonas, have also donated to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’ special fund called the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES), a public charitable trust that helps in emergency situations like the present Coronavirus outbreak.