Register
14:28 GMT06 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Drugs

    India Dismisses US Claim of 'Game Changer' Drug to be Effective for COVID-19 Treatment

    © Photo : Pixabay
    India
    Get short URL
    160
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202004061078854671-india-dismisses-us-claim-of-game-changer-drug-to-be-effective-for-covid-19-treatment/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Apart from US President Donald Trump’s request to India, 30 other countries have asked for the supply of hydroxychloroquine, a malarial drug, to treat COVID-19. Despite a ban on the drug, there were reports that India is considering to supply the drug as it has sufficient stocks of the medication.

    India has dismissed US President Donald Trump’s claim that hydroxychloroquine is a “game changer” in the fight against COVID-19. The Indian Health Ministry in its daily briefing expressed doubts over using the malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19.

    “We have started giving hydroxychloroquine to healthcare workers and those in close contact with cases confirmed by a lab", said Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar, Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases, Scientist and Head at the Indian Council of Medical Research, adding that it depends upon their exposure as the drug is being used as a preventive measure.

    US President Donald Trump has been promoting the use of hydroxychloroquine as a preventive and a therapeutic drug for COVID-19 and on Saturday he said he asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release some hydroxychloroquine ordered by the United States.

    Trump had announced that he was working to increase access to hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, a related compound, following hopeful studies in France and China that found the drugs helped patients suffering from COVID-19.

    Mentioning that India is still considering the malarial drug for treatment, the ICMR head said “the study is based on 30 patients and the question is if we can use it for treatment after a study on just 30 patients. Some might say we should and I am from that side which will say we should not because there is not adequate proof for treatment”.

    Reiterating Gangakhedkar’s stance, Indian Health Ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal said there is limited evidence with regard to the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine.

    “However, even with limited evidence, our health workers and high risk contact in close proximity of patients are taking it. There is not enough evidence to take it to a community level. When we issued the advisory, we said there are side effects to every medicine and this perception that anyone can take it is wrong. Only those prescribed should take it", Lav said.

    India has received requests from at least 30 countries for hydroxychloroquine to fight COVID-19. With India’s capacity to produce over 200 million tablets every month, it is still considering supplying it to other countries.

    The Indian Ministry of Commerce, however, has banned the export of the drug and its formulas “without any exceptions”.

    At present, India has recorded more than 4,000 positive cases and 109 deaths due to COVID-19.

    Related:

    'Gift From God': Donald Trump Says Malaria Drugs Possible Game Changer in Coronavirus Treatment
    Coronavirus Not Mutating Quickly, Raising Chances of Single, Long-Lasting Vaccine - Scientists
    COVID-19: India Considers Supply of 'Game Changer' Drug After Requests From Trump, 29 Nations
    Tags:
    treatment, SARS coronavirus, coronavirus, COVID-19, Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, US, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    COVID-19 Through the Prism of a Microscope
    COVID-19 Through the Lens of a Microscope
    Phoney Calls
    Phoney Calls
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse