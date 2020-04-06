Register
09:18 GMT06 April 2020
    'Bloody Diwali?' Netizens Rebuke Indian Journo for His Jibe About Firecrackers During Lighting Event

    India
    New Delhi (Sputnik): Some 1.3 billion Indians lit lamps outside their homes on Sunday (5 April) as a sign of solidarity and national spirit in the fight against COVID-19.

    Twitterati have lost their cool over top Indian journalist Rajdeep Sardesai’s criticism of people going the extra mile at Prime Minister Modi’s request to light lamps on Sunday evening to show nationwide solidarity amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

    Taking to Twitter, Sardesai said people were setting off firecrackers in his area and that it was not a “bloody Diwali”, in a reference to a religious festival of immense significance to Hindus that is celebrated by lighting lamps and lighting firecrackers, signifying the victory of righteousness. 

    ​#BloodyDiwali is now trending on Twitter as people are lashing out on the journalist for making such a comment. Some even added a communal tone by alleging the Sardesai is “always against Hindu sentiments".

    ​What do you mean by bloody Diwali???

    ​Bloody DIWALI , how dare you said this Rajdeep. This is simply not acceptable .

    ​Some even demanded an apology from the journalist questioning his skills and the prestigious civilian award "Padma Sri" he received.

    ​Bloody Diwali,,🤬🤬🤬😠😠😠😠

    ​"Bloody Diwali"??? I bet you Sardesai - you dare to write "Bloody Eid" or similar, hundreds of fatawah would be issued in a day and you beheaded would be matter of time. You know it that's why you won't ever. https://t.co/fEy7cv1Ca4

    ​Abiding by PM Modi’s call, 1.3 billion people switched off the lights in their homes at 9 p.m. for 9 minutes on Sunday (5 April) and lighted Diyas (lamps) and lanterns outside their houses to lift up the spirits of the people who are the forefront of fighting this disease and the poor, who the prime minister said were bearing the maximum brunt of the 21-day lockdown that went into effect on 25 March.

    However, incidents of flouting social distancing norms and setting off firecrackers were also reported during the event. Currently, India has 4,067 positive COVID-19 cases with 693 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. So far, 109 people have lost their lives to the viral infection.

    Tags:
    Twitter, coronavirus, Narendra Modi, COVID-19, Diwali, Diwali, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
