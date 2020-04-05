When Delhi Lost Its Hustle and Bustle to COVID-19 Health Scare - Photos

New Delhi (Sputnik): Just like the rest of the world, Indians are staying home to avoid the coronavirus and keep their families safe. Now, the normally busy Indian capital looks deserted as never before.

Despite having a population of nearly 20 million, New Delhi's most happening places and roads leading to them now look completely abandoned due to a 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Perhaps for the first time, people are fearful of approaching each other as the idea that social distancing norms and the lockdown will protect them from the coronavirus has firmly settled in the general mindset there.

While at home people are largely glued to their TVs, personal computers, or cellphones to kill time in one way or another, once crowded venues like Connaught Place, Jhandewalan, Panchkuian Road, and other places have hardly seen any human there for days.

The lanes leading to the heart of India's capital city Delhi - Connaught Place, is one of the largest financial, commercial, and business centres in the country. © Sputnik / Sandeep Datta

Delhi's roads, infamous for having a heavy traffic, today look deserted. © Sputnik / Sandeep Datta

The poor are sometimes compelled to come out despite a 21-day lockdown in Delhi. © Sputnik / Sandeep Datta

Rastrapathi Bhavan or Presidential Palace – the road in front of Rastrapathi Bhavan is the venue for India’s annual Republic Day Parade. The central vista connecting Rastrapathi Bhavan and India Gate is always crowded, but completely deserted now during the lockdown. © Sputnik / N.B. Nair

As people have been barred from public places, pigeons have a free run at a parking space in Rajiv Chowk, a busy shopping complex in the heart of Delhi. © Sputnik / N.B. Nair

The normally busy inner circle of Rajiv Chowk in the heart of the Indian capital is deserted now due to the lockdown. © Sputnik / N.B. Nair

A lone dog in the centre of a normally busy road in the inner circle of Rajiv Chowk, Delhi.

Since the lockdown took effect, only media persons, medical professionals, or people with special passes can travel from one place to another.

Thousands of daily wage earners, carrying their kids on their shoulders have already walked in scorching heat to return to hometowns in search of means to survive. The remainder of local residents are confined to their homes.

As of today, India has 3,374 active COVID-19 cases, and 77 people have lost their lives to the infection, according to the federal Health and Family Welfare Ministry.