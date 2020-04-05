Register
09:26 GMT05 April 2020
    In this photograph taken on November 6, 2014, a display of herbs on a stand at the sixth World Ayurveda Congress and Arogya Expo in New Delhi.

    Twitter Flooded With 'Requests to PM' Modi to Promote Ayurveda in India's Fight Against COVID-19

    © AFP 2020 / CHANDAN KHANNA
    India
    1 0 0
    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indians will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to light earthen lamps, candles, or torches at 9 p.m. IST on Sunday, as a symbol of unity in the fight against COVID-19.

    A large number of social media regulars have appealed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote Ayurveda – India’s traditional healthcare system to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

    The appeal comes after a federal minister claimed that treatment for the COVID-19 infection for “Prince Charles through Ayurveda and homeopathy has been successful". Prince Charles' office later rejected such reports from India.

    The British prince, aged 71, has been a vocal supporter of Ayurveda in the past. In 2018, he even joined Indian Prime Minister Modi during his UK visit to a museum in London to launch a new Ayurvedic Centre of Excellence.

    However, a lot of people want Prime Minister Modi to use this time to promote the ancient Indian medical system of Ayurveda.

    ​Some are taking to Twitter to support Modi’s move shine light sources from balconies or houses without congregating at 9 p.m. IST on Sunday for nine minutes to help the public dispel the persisting fear of corona.

    ​Thousands of people on Twitter have made the hashtag #Request to PM trend with 71.6 k tweets so far, containing a host of suggestions and updates about the problems they witness around them.

    India, as of today, has 3,374 active cases of COVID-19, including 65 foreign nationals, while 77 people have lost their lives to the infection, according to the federal Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

    Prince Charles, Narendra Modi, COVID-19, New Delhi, India
