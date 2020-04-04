Register
07:24 GMT04 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Light bulb

    Activist Files for Right to Information in Response to Modi's Lamp Vigil Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): At the behest of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citizens banged their utensils at 5 p.m. for five minutes on 22 March as a gesture of thanks to healthcare workers engaged in the fight against COVID-19.

    Activist Nutan Thakur, based in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, has sought information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act from the prime minister's office on the Modi's call for everyone to switch off their lights at 9 p.m. on Sunday, 5 April, for nine minutes and light earthen lamps instead.

    Modi said in his address to the nation that people can light an earthen lamp, torch, or phone light in those nine minutes to display the nation's collective resolve in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

    In his video address to the nation, which was also coincidentally held at 9 a.m. on Friday, PM Modi said, “This Sunday, on 5 April, we must all, together, challenge the darkness spread by the corona crisis, introducing it to the power of light. On this date, we must awaken the superpower of 1.3 billion Indians. We must take the super resolve of 1.3 billion Indians to even greater heights,” Modi said in his video address.

    In response to the video message, activist Nutan Thakur filed an RTI application seeking to know “the logic and rationale for issuing these directions”.

    Speaking to Sputnik, Thakur said, “The RTI application raises a number of questions. Apart from the rationale behind such announcements, one also needs to know whether these are PM Modi’s directions or (those of the) PMO (Prime Minister's Office), or the government of India’s directions. If these are government directions, where are the rules and guidelines for enforcing them?”

    “The sense that we are getting is that concrete information in the fight against COVID-19 is not coming out. The PM hasn’t spoken a word about the ongoing lockdown and how the government plans to address the problems being faced by the people during the lockdown. Every time PM Modi speaks, we only get the optics,” Thakur told Sputnik. India is currently undergoing a 21-day lockdown, set to last until 14 April, to end the spread of COVID-19. 

    The RTI she filed raises a number of questions. “As per PMO records, what are the gains that are supposed to take place by following these directions? As per the PMO records, is this direction mandatory or is it only suggestive? Has the PMO issued any written direction in this regards,” the RTI application filed by Thakur asks, demanding a copy of the directions issued in these regards by the PM's office or the Government of India.

    The RTI Act passed in 2005 empowers the Indian citizens to ask for information from the government on decisions taken by it as well as demand documented proof. 

    Related:

    India Tightens Rules to Implement Countrywide Lockdown Amid Mass Exodus of Migrant Workers
    India Witnesses Spike in Mental Health Issues During COVID-19 Lockdown
    India to Shimmer on Sunday Evening as Modi Urges 1.3 Bln Countrymen to Light Lamps Amid Lockdown
    Tags:
    information, right, lockdown, Narendra Modi, COVID-19, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 28 March - 3 April
    Phoney Calls
    Phoney Calls
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse