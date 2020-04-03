'A Big Clash of Egos': Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Was Banned From Wearing Tight Clothes as a Teen

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra has not only been appreciated for her acting but her chic style appearances have impressed fashion police around the world. She and her singer husband Nick Jonas were recently termed a best dressed couple by a US magazine.

The “Quantico” famed star Priyanka Chopra, who created ripples with her red carpet appearances, has had her own share of struggles with her wardrobe collection. She has now revealed that while growing up her father had reservations about her wearing tight clothes.

While talking to the digital edition team of British magazine Tatler, Priyanka said she was very close to her late father who was quite shocked to see her returning home from the US (where she went for schooling) as a 16-year-old “almost-woman”.

“I’d left as a 12-year-old flat-chested, curly-haired kid and I came back as a 16-year-old almost-woman. I think my dad was really shaken up by that. He didn’t know what to do with me for the first couple of weeks,” said the actress.

In the magazine, she also spoke about how boys started following her from school which not only led to her father “putting bars” on her windows but also “banned” her from “wearing tight clothes”.

“We had a big clash of egos,” she said.

Priyanka’s father Ashok Chopra, a retired army man, passed away in 2013 after a long battle with cancer.