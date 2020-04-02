Three Pakistani Soldiers Killed and 2 Injured in Ceasefire Violation in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi (Sputnik): Ever since India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August, 2019, there has been a growing number of ceasefire violations. During the first two months of 2020 alone, there were at least 646 incidents, according to India’s federal government.

At least three Pakistani soldiers have been killed with two others injured when Indian troops retaliated to ceasefire violations by the Pakistan army along the Line of Control in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian government official claimed.

“On Wednesday night, there was firing by Pakistan on the border and in retaliation two Pakistani Army personnel were killed and one was injured. Again this morning, there was a ceasefire from Pakistan in which another army personnel from their side was killed and three others, including two Indian soldiers, were injured,” government sources said.

According to the Indian army, ever since COVID-19 struck, ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the border have decreased. But in the last week there have been several instances of cross border firing.

India shares a 510 km 'Line of Control' and a 198 km border with Pakistan.

Both countries claim Jammu and Kashmir as part of its territory, but administer it in part. India and Pakistan have fought three wars, two over Kashmir and a third for the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971. The nuclear capable neighbours also were on the brink of a war, when their forces engaged each other in a conflict in Kargil in 1999.