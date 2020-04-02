Register
09:44 GMT02 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A homeless man waits for food outside a government-run night shelter during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, March 25, 2020.

    Volunteers Save Thousands on Indian Streets from Starvation during Lockdown

    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    India
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107871/54/1078715485_0:0:3213:1807_1200x675_80_0_0_2a99986a0cd6f3e61864f3168a1ae11d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202004021078801456-volunteers-save-thousands-on-indian-streets-from-starvation-during-lockdown/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The sudden lockdown announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi which began at midnight on 24 March to arrest the spread of the COVID-19 infection has left thousands of homeless people on the streets and daily wage-earners with no source of income.

    As starvation threatens thousands of street dwellers and migrant labourers in the Indian capital, several volunteer organisations have come forward to complement efforts by the state government to feed them through the lockdown period.

    Amongst them was Sewa Bharati, which works among economically weaker segments of the population, including tribal and indigenous communities. Sewa Bharati is the community service wing of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, the ideological organisation connected with both Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    Sewa Bharati set up a community kitchen in Delhi a day after Modi announced the lockdown. Presently, it feeds 30,000 people across the national capital twice a day, mostly homeless street-dwellers and migrant labourers. Rajender Singh, a functionary at Sewa Bharati who coordinates the activities of the community kitchen, told Sputnik their volunteers also reach out to anyone who was unable to go out and get his daily sustenance.

    “We started the community kitchen on 25 March. Initially we used to distribute 3-4,000 food packets daily, but gradually it has gone up and now we distribute 30,000 food packets twice a day across Delhi,” said Rajender Singh.

    “Food is prepared hygienically by about 450 volunteers in shifts. Our aim is to feed every starving person in Delhi, as the situation demands,” he added.

    ​All over India, the organisation distributes about 500,000 food packets every day.

    Delhi's city government has also set up the capacity to feed about 400,000 people. According to Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal, the government was distributing food in over 400 schools and 238 night shelters.

    India has faced a uniquely challenging situation; thousands of migrant workers who lost their means of livelihood with the announcement of the lockdown, have left cities like Delhi and Mumbai in hordes, trudging hundreds of kilometres to their villages.

    The exodus, which defies the lockdown and social distancing norms, has become a major national issue, with the apex court of the country describing the movement of migrant workers in fear and panic as a “bigger problem than the virus”.

    Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in India on 30 January, 50 people have lost their lives to infection; as of this date there are 1,965 positive cases, including 51 foreign nationals in the country. 

    Related:

    Bollywood Actor Ayushmann Khurrana Says India’s Poor Will Bounce Back From COVID-19
    India to Accept Donations from Abroad Amid COVID-19 Outbreak for PM Cares Fund
    India’s Start-Up Community Unites To Play Its Part in Mitigating COVID-19 Crisis
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Narendra Modi, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    French President Emmanuel Macron wears a face mask during his visit to the military field hospital outside the Emile Muller Hospital in Mulhouse, eastern France March 25, 2020, during a strict lockdown in France to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
    All Equal Before Virus: World Politicians Wearing Face Masks
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse