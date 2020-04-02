Mumbai’s Naval Dockyard Makes Infrared-Based Temperature Sensor Using In-House Resources

New Delhi (Sputnik): Coronavirus cases are seeing a massive spike in India - the number of active cases has increased by 115 in the last 12 hours since 1 April. To contain the spread of the contagious virus, the country is under a 21-day lockdown, as announced by the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 March.

Stepping up their efforts to contain COVID-19, the Indian Navy’s Naval Dockyard in Mumbai has developed a hand-held infrared-based temperature sensor using in-house resources.

Naval Dockyard, Mumbai has designed & developed its own handheld infrared-based temperature sensor. The instrument has been manufactured under Rs. 1000, through in-house resources (which is a fraction of the cost of the temperature guns in the market): Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/aDgcXxKLcF — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2020

​“In view of Covid-19, initial screening of personnel entering the dockyard was essential to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus," the Navy officials told media.

The device, which will cost less than $13 (INR 1,000), has been developed at much lesser cost of as compared to the temperature guns and seeks to screen a large number of personnel and reduce the load on security sentries, the Navy said.

The infrared-based sensor was developed partly in response to the scarcity of temperature guns in the market due to high demand. The process of temperature screening is the primary method of recognising a potential carrier.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy has scaled up its efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among its personnel by issuing advisories and personal protection guidelines for Indian sailors operating in international waters. Along with a suspension of all social activities, fever clinics have also been set up at all Naval hospitals.

According to the latest figures and updates from the Indian Health Ministry, the number of active cases of coronavirus in the country has reached 1,764 and with 50 confirmed deaths. The Indian Council of Medical Research, a premier research lab, has stepped up the testing and also roped in private labs to carry out COVID-19 testing.