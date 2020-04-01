Delhi Policeman Asks PM Modi How to Act Against Vulnerable Lockdown Violators in Tik Tok Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): On 24 March, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a countrywide lockdown for 21 days claiming that the step is to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. The Indian government has asked officials to take action against people found violating the lockdown rules.

A TikTok video of an on-duty policeman in Delhi is making the rounds on social media as he describes the difficult of using his baton against lockdown violators in the city who are not strong enough to survive a baton-strike.

In the video, a muscular policeman says that the government has told the police to use their batons during the lockdown to prevent violators. But he urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send stronger violators so that they can at least use their batons on them.

— Jitender Sharma (@capt_ivane) April 1, 2020

According to data shared by the Delhi Police, officers in the city registered 249 cases under Section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code on Wednesday. A total of 4,053 people have been detained.

India has recorded over 1,600 cases of COVID-19 and 38 deaths, according to the government.