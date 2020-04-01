Delhi Police Arrest Two People for Feeding Pigeons Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

New Delhi (Sputnik): India is under a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has affected more than 1,600 people and claimed 38 lives so far in the country. The government has issued strict guidelines to state police to ensure the lockdown.

Tightening the noose around lockdown violators, Delhi police have started making arrests. Two people, identified as Sadik Khan and Nasir Khan, were arrested for breaking the curfew, police said on Wednesday.

Delhi police said that the two men were feeding pigeons while in a car without a curfew pass in Delhi’s Jangpura area.

Police in different states are now taking strict action against those violating the lockdown.

In the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, police have registered more than 15,000 infringements, made around 18,000 arrests and seized more than 11,000 vehicles in the first week of the lockdown. Police have also collected around INR 500,000 ($6570) in fines.

Similarly, in Punjab, police have set-up four temporary jails in Ludhiana to lodge curfew violators. As many as 6,000 people can be lodged in these jails. “Yesterday, we sent 200 people to these jails and released them in the evening after they gave written apologies,” said a Punjab police official on Wednesday.

Continuing its crackdown in Karnataka, police seized 5,106 two-wheelers, 181 three-wheelers and 263 four-wheelers in Bangalore.

Karnataka police have banned the use of two and four wheelers until April 14. The state police took to Twitter to announce the ban on two and four wheelers.

This is not an April Fool's prank. Two/ four wheelers are banned from use till the 14th of April. We will SEIZE your vehicle if you CEASE to ignore this lockdown regulation. — DGP KARNATAKA (@DgpKarnataka) April 1, 2020

​A countrywide lockdown was announced on 24 March by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country. India has reported a total of 1,637 COVID-19 positive cases including 373 cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll currently stands at 38.