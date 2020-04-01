Register
11:44 GMT01 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian money

    COVID-19: Lockdown Abrupt, India should Print Notes to Fight Pandemic, Says Nobel Laureate Banerjee

    © CC0 / Pixabay
    India
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107188/18/1071881816_0:104:1920:1184_1200x675_80_0_0_610144c56b5a1281a99f1ecaa7674e3c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202004011078785680-covid-19-lockdown-abrupt-india-should-print-notes-to-fight-pandemic-says-nobel-laureate-banerjee/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete national lock-down to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on 24 March for a period of 21 days. Though the economic cost of the health crisis has not been estimated by the federal government, some media sources have put it at $115 billion.

    Indian-born Nobel laureate economist Abhijit Banerjee on Wednesday said the “abruptness” with which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the lockdown to fight COVID-19 pandemic “could have been avoided”. Maintaining that the immediate priority for the government should be to prevent “migrants from going crazy to cut transmission” of the disease, Banerjee also stressed that India must print more money to salvage the economy from the impact of the pandemic.  

    Although the lockdown has affected people from all walks of life, daily wage-earners were perhaps the worst-hit. In the days following the lockdown, migrant labours employed in industrial clusters set out in large numbers, returning to their villages in the hinterland, fearing an inability to find food without any job or earnings.

    Almost after a week into the lockdown, the labour exodus has been restricted a bit with several Indian states taking steps to provide care to migrant labourers, wherever they were stranded. 

    “There was a lack of clarity in the announcement of the lockdown and the government could have prepared better. Police were confused and were shutting down even the supply of essentials. The government did not anticipate the response of the migrants to the lockdown. The lack of clarity and overall abruptness could have been avoided.”

    Banerjee believed even though the lockdown was a step that many governments were adopting as a policy response to the COVID-19 spread, it was important to control the transmission. “Right now one would have liked to have kept the migrants from running crazy. One has to ensure that the transmission of the disease is cut off.”  

    For the Indian government, which is struggling to find ways to minimise the impact of COVID-19 on the Indian economy, Banerjee suggests that quantitative easing, i.e., printing more currency, could be one option. COVID-19 has spooked the Indian economy, sending debt and equity markets into a tailspin. Key sectors such as aviation, manufacturing, hospitality, and automobile manufacturers are heading for tough times in the wake of the sudden lockdown as well as low demand.

    “I think that quantitative easing is the name of the game. Why should we be special? I strongly feel that we should be expansionary. There is no point in remaining tightfisted. This is the time to boost demand. That’s why the US is putting in $2 trillion in the economy, which is coming from quantitative easing,” he said during a discussion on a television channel. 

    India has already announced a set of measures to help the poor amid COVID-19 in terms of direct cash transfers and grainstuff entitlements for the next three months. The Indian government is expected to come out with stimulus measures for industry as well.

    The Indian-American economist, who is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences in 2019 jointly with co-researchers Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer for their work on “alleviating global poverty".

    Since the outbreak of the global pandemic reached India on 30 January, 38 people have lost their lives; there are 1,466 active, registered cases of infection in the country, according to the latest data put out by India's federal Health and Family Welfare Ministry.  

    Related:

    ‘All Talk, No Help’: Labourers Say No Faith in Modi’s $22.36 Billion Aid Package
    Humanoid Robots May Soon Handle COVID-19 Patients in Parts of India
    COVID-19: Mass Migration of Workers is a Potential Time Bomb in India, Top Chest Surgeon Says
    Tags:
    economic slowdown, pandemic, COVID-19, Economy, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Social Events Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Sputnik's Best Photos of March 2020
    Social Events Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Sputnik's Best Photos of March 2020
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse