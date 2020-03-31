India Will Help US With Regard to Medicines Amid COVID-19 Outbreak, Envoy Says

New Delhi (Sputnik): With 164,610 positive cases of COVID-19 and more than 2,800 deaths as per Johns Hopkins University, the United States has the highest number of cases, followed by Italy and Spain. With every passing day, the coronavirus tally continues to soar in the country.

Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu has assured the US that India will be helping the country fight the coronavirus outbreak by providing medicines.

“In India's case, some supply chains have been impacted, [the] US is informing us about them and are trying to help out. Also with regard to certain medicines, keeping in mind the huge departments which we have, India will certainly be there to help [the] US”, said Sandhu.

While the US has become the country with the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases at 164,610, India has recorded over 1,200 cases only. The US has recorded some 2,800 deaths and India has witnessed 32 COVID19 deaths, as per Johns Hopkins University.

Sandhu also said: “There is a strong and robust cooperation amongst our medical specialists — the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (USA). India and [the] United States are helping each other”.

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the US had “reached a historic milestone in war against coronavirus. Over 1 million Americans have now been tested”. The US is making approximately 100,000 test samples for coronavirus daily, as per US Health Secretary Alex Azar.

Trump also praised Russia and China for sending various supplies, including medical equipment, to the United States to help battle the novel coronavirus disease.

"China sent us some stuff, which was terrific. Russia sent us a very, very large planeload of things, medical equipment, which was very nice", the president said without delving into details.

However, on Sunday, a commercial aircraft delivered 80 tons of gloves, masks, gowns and other medical supplies from Shanghai in New York. It was the first of 22 scheduled flights that White House officials say will supply goods to the United States.

The plane delivered 130,000 N95 masks, 1.8 million face masks and gowns, 10 million gloves, and thousands of thermometers.