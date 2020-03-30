Standing Together in Solidarity: Bollywood Opens Arms to Fight Against COVID-19

New Delhi (Sputnik): Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the creation of the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES), a public charitable trust, amid the coronavirus outbreak. He appealed for public donations in the wake of the pandemic.

Many Bollywood stars came out in the open and donated heavily to the PM-CARES, which was launched to deal with any kind of emergency or distress situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Super-fit actor Akshay Kumar, who is also a big follower of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took to his social media account to announce his contribution, while actor Salman Khan has showed his “Being Human” side by taking the account numbers of 25,000 daily wage workers to transfer funds.

Let’s take a look at some of the popular Bollywood names who are setting examples with their move towards humanity.

Akshay Kumar

The actor, known for his roles in “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” and “Airlift”, has contributed INR 250 million (over $3 million) to the PM's relief fund from his savings. In a social media post, he said that this is a time when all that matters is the lives of people. His wife, a former actress and now a known author, Twinkle Khanna said she is proud of her husband.

This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/dKbxiLXFLS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 28, 2020

​Salman Khan

He is not just known for his acting contribution in Bollywood, with hits like “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” and “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”, but is also the proud face of his Mumbai-based charity foundation “Being Human” that works for the betterment of the under privileged. Salman showed his human side when he decided to extend help to some 25,000 daily wage workers in the film industry whose lives have been affected by the nationwide lockdown. His move is not a part of the PM relief fund, but will definitely be a blessing for many who have lost hope in the current state.

Actress Anushka Sharma and Cricketer Hubby Virat Kohli

One of the most loved celebrity couples, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, has come forward to jointly donate INR 30 million (about $397,000) towards India’s fight against the novel coronavirus.

Bollywood actress Anushka tweeted to “support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra)".

Virat and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 30, 2020

​Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan pledged to donate INR 10 Million ($1,33,222) for the cause, saying it is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a nation. “Whatever I am, whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India”, he posted on Instagram.

Varun Dhawan

The actor has pledged to contribute INR 3 million ($39,724) to the PM-CARES fund. In a tweet, he said that “we exist only when the country exists”.

I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. We will over come this. Desh hai toh hum hain. https://t.co/E87IU22NaF — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 28, 2020

​Not only Bollywood, which represents northern India’s film industry, but southern Indian stars Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and Mahesh Babu have also contributed millions of rupees towards the relief operation helping Indians to fight against the coronavirus, and this happened much before the prime minister announced the relief fund.

India is currently going through nationwide lockdown that will continue until 14 April in an effort to break the cycle of infection of COVID-19.

According to federal Health and Family Welfare Ministry data, there were 1,091 confirmed cases of infection as of 30 March, including 49 foreign nationals, while 29 people have lost their lives.