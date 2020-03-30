Nature Retrieving Its Territories: Leopard Found in Posh Indian Colony Amid COVID-19 Lockdown -Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): With people forced to stay indoors due to the 21-day lockdown in India meant to contain the deadly COVID-19 outbreak, several animals, including endangered ones, have been spotted on roads across the country.

Panic hit residents of a posh locality in India's Chandigarh on Monday morning after a leopard-like animal was spotted in the locality.

According to the local police, the animal was a leopard that had been spotted in sector 5 of the city, however wildlife officials are yet to be confirm the species.

In a short video going viral on social media, a wild cat with printed skin can be seen hiding under a house ladder.

Chandigarh: A leopard has entered a house in Sector 5. A team of Wildlife Department has been called to rescue it. The operation is still underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/3HgkENdRkM PMOIndia #xenoh — Aditya Lok Pathak (@Xenohadi) March 30, 2020

​

After the animal was spotted, police started publicly urging local residents to stay inside their houses due to the animal’s presence.

First the deer, now a Leopard in Sector 5 #Chandigarh! Nature retrieving its territories. Police asking residents to stay inside. #Lockdown21 pic.twitter.com/ckxMYxx7Rn — Chandan Sadhu (@chandansadhu) March 30, 2020

Forest officials reached the locality by early afternoon to capture the creature and after struggling for almost 4-5 hours, the officials finally captured the leopard, a forest official said.

A video shared by an forest official shows the leopard being captured in a cage.

What a beautiful experience of rescuing Leopard from Chandigarh urban area under leadership of @ddifs99, wonderful coordination of Police @DgpChdPolice, Vet Doctors @GovtOfPunjab 😊



What a satisfying day today: Fighting #Corona with Leoprad rescue pic.twitter.com/168cOtxN2M — Dr Abdul Qayum, IFS (@drqayumiitk) March 30, 2020

​

Last week, deer were spotted roaming on the roads of Haridwar in the neighboring state of Uttarakhand, while a blue bull was found roaming on the streets of Noida in Uttar Pradesh, adjoining the national capital Delhi. A critically endangered civet was also spotted crossing the road in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

Meanwhile, while humans are locked down inside their houses, an Indian Forest Serves (IFS) official has shared a picture of a photographer hiding inside a Swan-shaped boat trying to capture wildlife on film.

Twitterati searching for a wildlife video to claim that the nature reclaims...Jokes apart, got this interesting picture of bird life photography which can bring smile on your face. #StaySafe #COVID2019india pic.twitter.com/aGSrFkNB5c — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) March 29, 2020

​

According to the Indian Health Ministry, the number of positive coronavirus cases has reached 1,071 with 29 deaths and 100 cured/discharged patients.