11:36 GMT30 March 2020
    Leopard

    Nature Retrieving Its Territories: Leopard Found in Posh Indian Colony Amid COVID-19 Lockdown -Video

    India
    0 20
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106065/29/1060652954_0:103:1920:1183_1200x675_80_0_0_048c144ec847c03923a36626389a670e.jpg
    New Delhi (Sputnik): With people forced to stay indoors due to the 21-day lockdown in India meant to contain the deadly COVID-19 outbreak, several animals, including endangered ones, have been spotted on roads across the country.

    Panic hit residents of a posh locality in India's Chandigarh on Monday morning after a leopard-like animal was spotted in the locality.

    According to the local police, the animal was a leopard that had been spotted in sector 5 of the city, however wildlife officials are yet to be confirm the species. 

     

    In a short video going viral on social media, a wild cat with printed skin can be seen hiding under a house ladder. 

    After the animal was spotted, police started publicly urging local residents to stay inside their houses due to the animal’s presence.

    Forest officials reached the locality by early afternoon to capture the creature and after struggling for almost 4-5 hours, the officials finally captured the leopard, a forest official said. 

    A video shared by an forest official shows the leopard being captured in a cage.

    Last week, deer were spotted roaming on the roads of Haridwar in the neighboring state of Uttarakhand, while a blue bull was found roaming on the streets of Noida in Uttar Pradesh, adjoining the national capital Delhi. A critically endangered civet was also spotted crossing the road in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

    Meanwhile, while humans are locked down inside their houses, an Indian Forest Serves (IFS) official has shared a picture of a photographer hiding inside a Swan-shaped boat trying to capture wildlife on film.

    According to the Indian Health Ministry, the number of positive coronavirus cases has reached 1,071 with 29 deaths and 100 cured/discharged patients.

     

    Endangered Species, leopard, animals, wild animals, coronavirus, COVID-19, lockdown, India, New Delhi
    Votre message a été envoyé!
