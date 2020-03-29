Register
10:43 GMT29 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Daily wage workers and homeless people eat food inside a government-run night shelter during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the old quarters of Delhi, India, March 26, 2020.

    COVID-19: Cramped Govt Shelters in Delhi Provide Food But Hardly Any Space for Social Distancing

    © REUTERS / ANUSHREE FADNAVIS
    India
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Puts Nations on Lockdown (44)
    110
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): More than 125,000 people in the Indian capital Delhi depend on government shelters. As a 21-day lockdown began earlier this week, Delhi’s homeless population thronged to these places, overwhelming shelters meant to house only several thousand individuals.

    While most are busy practicing the norms of social distancing and are locked up inside their homes due the coronavirus outbreak in India, there are many people who cannot follow these regulations even if they wished to, as they live in such cramped spaces that the measure being advised has been rendered useless.

    Several Raen Basera, or government shelter homes, across the national capital which house around 40 people in a small room with little space are provided with almost all facilities but have closed it down for new comers.

    "I work in Kalkaji and belong to Varanasi. We are living in shelter homes here and are taking precautions like banning entry for outsiders, sanitising everyone who is going out for basic necessities when they return", said one resident, Nusrat.

    "A local police official has donated food, masks, and soap to everyone living here. Our institution has provided us with money which is being utilised to buy rations, and then we prepare food inside only. Still, there was scarcity due to some more outsiders whom we have accommodated..." she said, adding that police officials are supporting them by distributing food and providing a Gurdwara helpline number.

    At several government shelter homes people have been ensured that starting 29 March, a Langar, where free meals will be served, will be organised at 1:00 p.m. IST and from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

    "This will be helpful for tourists who had come to the city but couldn't travel back due to the lockdown. For two days some of them had only water to drink but no food", said Vinay, an resident at the Kashmiri gate shelter home.

    At most of the shelter homes people are trying to highlight their plight in the media through which this information can reach officials.

    "Around 40-50 people reside in these halls including kids. We are trying to manage at least one hand distance while sleeping. This is the most we can afford in order to keep social distancing", revealed Vinay.

    Caretakers at the shelter homes have also revealed that if any of them is unwell, then they are immediately calling the helpline and are being sent to health care centres.

    ​As the number of people taking shelter in these government funded homes is growing with each passing day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has promised more such homes across the capital.

    "We have capacity to feed lunch and dinner to approximately 400,000 persons daily. No one will have to go hungry during the lockdown", Kejriwal said on Saturday.

    On 24 March, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The number of positive cases reached 979, including 48 foreign nationals, on Sunday, while 87 have been discharged from the hospital. 

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Puts Nations on Lockdown (44)

    Related:

    Hello There! Animals Claim the Town as Humans Locked Down in India Due to Coronavirus - Photo, Video
    Is It Zombie Apocalypse? Quarantined Man Runs Away Nude, Bites Woman to Death in India
    Drastic Measures Key to India's Low Coronavirus Toll Compared to US, Europe - Top Surgeon
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, shelters, women shelters, New Delhi, Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Russia With Aid: Russian Military Experts Visit Medical Facilities in Coronavirus-Hit Bergamo
    Rona's Revenge
    General Motormouth
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse