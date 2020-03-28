Register
13:55 GMT28 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A laboratory technician places a tag on a box containing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing kit at a sample collection centre in Ahmedabad, India March 26, 2020.

    Elderly People Remain at Risk of COVID-19 in Delhi's Retirement Homes Without Basic Health Kits

    © REUTERS / AMIT DAVE
    India
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Puts Nations on Lockdown (19)
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107874/17/1078741744_0:0:2982:1679_1200x675_80_0_0_3af22639c395899ec151c0b8addf4fd8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202003281078741430-elderly-people-remain-at-risk-of-covid-19-in-delhis-retirement-homes-without-basic-health-kits/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation, has categorically stated that elderly people older than 60 must stay indoors, as they are more prone to catching the virus.

    The government in India has been urging people to use sanitisers and face masks, but people in Delhi’s old people's homes, under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), do not have these basic necessities amid the coronavirus outbreak.

    There are about 50 nursing homes in the national capital and three – Sandhya Home For Senior Citizen, Aaradhna Senior Citizen Home and Aashirwad Old Age Home – come under the New Delhi Municipal Council.

    A warden at one such facility has revealed that the elderly have not even been visited by the doctors for basic health check-ups since the outbreak of the virus.

    “We have not been provided with sanitisers or masks for the elderly. Though the visits from the outsiders have been prohibited”, the warden said.

    With a capacity of 35, the Aardhana retirement home houses 25 senior citizens who are visited by families and relatives.

    The warden said that if any of the residents get sick, they will have to take themselves to the hospital as there is no arrangement for doctors available on call. This is amid the situation when the elderly have been completely advised to stay indoors, and visiting the hospital in case of an emergency makes them more vulnerable.

    India has witnessed 19 deaths due to COVID-19 and recorded 873 positive cases, as per the country's Health Ministry. Meanwhile, most of the deadly cases have been recorded among the elderly.

    The country detected its first COVID-19 death on 12 March, and the deceased was a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi city in Karnataka state. He died due to a comorbidity condition such as hypertension, asthma, as well as diabetes, and had also tested positive for the coronavirus.

    Among the four deaths in Maharashtra, all the deceased persons were in their sixties and lost their lives due to health complications like blood pressure, diabetes, and heart problems. In Punjab, a 72-year-old man who died due to the coronavirus virus had returned from Germany via Italy.

    The pattern of deaths has suggested that coronavirus casualties in India consists of mostly men in their fifties or sixties and have comorbid conditions. As per doctors, the elderly are more likely to get comorbidities such as diabetes or heart, lung, or kidney disease, which can weaken their body's ability to fight the virus.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Puts Nations on Lockdown (19)

    Related:

    ‘All Talk, No Help’: Labourers Say No Faith in Modi’s $22.36 Billion Aid Package
    21 Days, 21 Languages: India's HR Development Ministry Launches New Initiative During Lockdown
    Hello There! Animals Claim the Town as Humans Locked Down in India Due to Coronavirus - Photo, Video
    Tags:
    Narendra Modi, coronavirus, COVID-19, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A volunteer disinfects a shop in Baghdad's Bayaa neighbourhood on March 21, 2020 as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.
    This Week in Pictures: 21-27 March
    Rona's Revenge
    General Motormouth
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse