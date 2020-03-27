Gone Too Soon: Indian Film Industry Mourns Young Actor Sethuraman's Death at 36

New Delhi (Sputnik): Tamil actor Sethuraman, who has died of cardiac arrest in Chennai, made his acting debut with the 2013 romantic-comedy “Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya” followed by Tamil films including “Vaaliba Raja”, “Sakka Podu Podu Raja”, and “50/5”.

South Indian actor Sethuraman, who was also a practicing dermatologist, died on Thursday night at the age of 36. Many industry veterans who couldn’t believe the news expressed their grief on learning about his demise.

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu said that it’s sad to see that he is gone so soon:

Gone very very soon my friend!!! Just 36 years old getting a cardiac arrest :(((( It’s not at all fair god!! Not at all Fair!! My deepest condolences to the family! #missUsethu #rip pic.twitter.com/SuRf1RYUVh — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) March 26, 2020

​Actress Khusbu Sundar changed her Twitter profile picture as a tribute to his passing and said, “He is my dermatologist..he called 2 days back to know if everything was ok..ever so smiling, soft spoken, very good doctor..more so a wonderful human being..his world revolved around his daughter..she would be with him at the clinic. Poor his wife..so young and unassuming.”

He is my dermatologist..he called 2 days back to know if everything was ok..ever so smiling,soft spoken,very good doctor..more so a wonderful human being..his world revolved around his daughter..she would be with him at the clinic. Poor his wife..so young n unassuming. #RIPSethu — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) March 26, 2020

​Actor Santhanam is also in deep shock and depressed since learning about the demise of his “dear friend”.

Totally shocked and depressed on the demise of my dear friend Dr.Sethu.. May his soul rest in peace😔 pic.twitter.com/TuRnUxLleA — Santhanam (@iamsanthanam) March 26, 2020

​Another actor Vivekh feels that “If sudden demise is a fate, then I have nothing to say on it, but hate”

Wt an unassuming lovable decent caring pleasant person! How healthy looking Doctor he was! My heart felt deep condolences to his family n friends. If sudden demise is a fate, then I have nothing to say on it, but hate😭 pic.twitter.com/etcFFJ6V53 — Vivekh actor (@Actor_Vivek) March 27, 2020

​Sethuraman is survived by his wife and a little daughter.