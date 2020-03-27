Indian Designer, Filmmaker Vikram Phadnis Starts Charity to Feed Stray Animals Under Lockdown

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of Covid 19. So far, 17 people have lost their lives, while 724 people have tested positive for the infection.

At a time when India is experiencing the lockdown to curb the transmission of the Coronavirus, stray animals are among those most affected.

Celebrated Indian designer and filmmaker Vikram Phadnis has started an initiative that helps feed stray animals during the national lockdown:

“Hello everyone! I am raising funds to collect food for street dogs through The Welfare of Stray Dogs. We are in need of dog food/cat food /dal or rice(grains)/Marie biscuits/daliya .We are also in need of Dettolsoaps/handwash/sanitizers/gloves/masks for the animal nurses/ward boys and volunteers who go to feed them!"

“With your help and contribution, we can reach the goal, all of which will directly go to the NGO and help them work to help Indian stray dogs in need. Let's do our bit for these amazing creatures,” he added.

Bollywood celebrity Sonali Bendre showed her support to create awareness about the initiative.

“The strays need our help! We can come together from our own homes by donating to help @vikramphadnis1 feed stray animals,” she wrote.

On 25 March, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to people to take care of stray animals during the lockdown.

“Due to the lockdown, animals are also facing trouble. I appeal to people to take care of the animals around them,” he said.

Modi announced the 21-day-long lockdown, in a televised address to the nation on 24 March, as a "critical step in the decisive fight against the corona pandemic".