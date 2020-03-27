Register
10:20 GMT27 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Army's T-90 Bhishma tanks (front) are driving during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016

    Indian Army's Mantra For War Against COVID-19: 'Say No to Panic, Yes to Precautions'

    © REUTERS / Altaf Hussain
    India
    Get short URL
    0 12
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202003271078723403-indian-armys-mantra-for-war-against-covid-19-say-no-to-panic-yes-to-precautions/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): While playing a proactive role in ramping up the facilities to deal with the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the country, the Indian Army has also laid down guidelines to protect itself from the deadly disease. These steps include restricted movement in cantonments and allowing only bare essential sections to function.

    The chief of the Indian Army, General Manoj Mukund Naravane, said on Friday that the Indian Army’s mantra in this war against the rapid spread of Coronavirus in the country is “Say No to Panic, Yes to Precaution”.

    In an address to the media, the newly-appointed army chief said: I'm happy to say that there is excellent synergy between all organs of the government and the Indian Army is geared up in keeping with the overall mantra "Say No to Panic, Yes to Precaution”.

    Stating that it is the “earnest responsibility” of the Indian Army to ensure the safety of borders while the country is at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic, Naravane mentioned that steps such as restricting the movement of personnel and the cancellation of conferences and seminars have been taken to ensure that the operational preparedness of the Army isn't impaired and that the spread of the virus is contained.

    “The temporary phase of postponing our routine activities will soon be overcome by rescheduling them as and when the situation stabilises,” he added.

    Will the Army Step In?

    Answering a question on whether India would call in the army to help fight the COVID-19 virus, like in some European countries, Naravane said there are no such plans for now as the Army is currently keeping up with the nation’s requirement by establishing quarantine facilities in states such as Harayana (Maneser) and Rajasthan (Jaisalmer and Jodhpur) and has played an active role in evacuating Indian nationals from China, Italy and Iran.

    From the setting up of isolation and quarantine units to the use of defence labs to manufacture sanitisers and masks, at crucial times during the crisis, the Indian Army has ramped up facilities required to deal with the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the country.

    Preparedness Level

    Talking about the contingencies that the Army needs to be prepared for and extending help to civil administration, the General said there is likely to be an increase in demand for medical services and instructions have been passed on regarding the same.

    The instructions include increasing isolation capacity; keeping 30 percent of field hospital on stand for constructing COVID19 hospitals, and Quick Reaction Medical Teams are ready to meet requirements within six hours of notice.

    Naravane said that the situation is being monitored on a daily basis, with army commanders, and he is satisfied with the planning and preparations undertaken by the Indian Army so far.

    Message for citizens

    At last, the Army Chief reached out to citizens of India with a message to take collective efforts to prevent COVID-19 from establishing a firm base.

    The next few weeks will be crucial in preventing the negative effects of this deadly mutant virus. I would only request my fellow citizens to abide by the instructions given the by Government and help India emerge victorious in the fight against COVID-19.

    As per the latest figures stated by India’s premier research lab Indian Council for Medical Research a total of 691 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases of COVID-19. The nation, which is into 21-day lockdown that came into effect on 24 March midnight, has reported 17 deaths due to the viral infection so far.

    Related:

    India Rejects American Scientists Prediction of 1.3 Million Domestic COVID-19 Cases by May
    India's Central Bank Announces Emergency Rate Cut as Part of Fight Against Covid-19
    India Deploys Defence Units to Help Civilian Authorities in the Fight Against COVID-19
    Tags:
    Indian Defence Ministry, Indian Armed Forces, COVID-19, Indian Army, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A face mask recommended by a West German federal civil defense study group as protection against radioactive fallout in Hamburg, Germany, April 24, 1957.
    Face Mask: The Evolution of Protective Gear
    Elder Skelter
    Elder Skelter
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse