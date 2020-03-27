'F**k it! I'AM Outta Here': Bollywood Singer Announces He's 'Going to NASA's Mars Mission'

New Delhi (Sputnik): Known for his jovial and quirky social media posts, Bollywood actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh also remains in the news for his crush on young billionaire and shining star of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” Kylie Jenner.

Bollywood singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh sent his fans into a frenzy after announcing in a Twitter post that he is signing up for NASA’s Mars mission. Writing “Fuc*k it! I’Am Outta Here” in a Twitter post, Diljit shared the pictures of his "boarding pass".

F*** it ....



I’AM OUTTA HERE 😇 pic.twitter.com/iy9h7aKkjj — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 26, 2020

While the authenticity of the "boarding pass" hasn't been verified, a closer look at the pic shared by the Bollywood actor has revealed that it's his name which will "travel" to the red planet as the space agency's campaign is called 'Send Your Name to Mars'.

Under the US Space agency’s ‘Send Your Name to Mars’ campaign, people from across the globe were invited to submit their names, which will ride aboard NASA’s next rover to the Red Planet.

As many as 10,932,295 people have done that and now their names are stencilled using an electron beam onto three fingernail-sized silicon chips that are attached to an aluminium plate on NASA's Perseverance Mars rover at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

NASA’s Mars Rover is scheduled to launch this summer, and Perseverance, a robotic scientist weighing less than 2,300 pounds (1,043 kilograms), will land at Jezero Crater on 18 February 2021.