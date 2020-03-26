Catch Me if You Can: Dozen Indian Cops Struggle to Tame Buffalo That Ran Amok to Escape Slaughter

In the video which has emerged on social media, a buffalo can be seen going on the rampage in a street in Kochi. A fishing net was tied to the end of the street to catch hold of the buffalo that went on an attacking-spree after escaping a slaughter house in the local Kaloor market.
#Kochi Fire and Rescue Service personnel had a tough time to lock a Buffalo that ran amok after escaping from a slaughter house in Kaloor market. Really a Jallikattu model fight for them #jallikattumodel pic.twitter.com/qiiuhuqctV— Arun M (@arun_TNIE) March 26, 2020
