Police Brutality in Lockdown: Indian Cops Force People Returning to Villages Crawl, Frog-Jump

New Delhi (Sputnik): People across India have been placed under a 21-day lockdown by the federal government. It's a measure to prevent them from becoming carriers of the coronavirus (Covid-19). Government authorities have told police officials to clamp down hard on anyone who disobeys the lockdown.

Incidents of Indian policemen clamoing down hard on lockdown violaters appear to be steadily increasing. In one such video from Uttar Pradesh, some policemen can be seen punishing people who were walking back to their villages. The offenders were literally made to crawl as a punishment for breaking the law.

THIS-Heartbreaking!



Video from Badaun, UP



Poor boys who’re on foot from Gwalior, WERE MADE TO CRAWL by UP Police



Cops been asked to help distressed migrants, not ill treat them like this.



Many cops doing good work but this is unacceptable! @pranshumisraa #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/YPllyphTO7 — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) March 26, 2020

While, in another video from Rajasthan state, the cops are seen to punish youngsters for allegedly violating the law by making them do frog jumps on the road.

Earlier on Thursday, a Delhi Police constable was suspended after he went overboard and vandalised several vegetable carts and scared the vendors with his baton.

Following the lockdown implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people across the country have been staying indoors.

However, several hundred migrant labourers are not able to go back to their hometowns or villages as trains and bus services have been suspended and regional borders have been sealed.

Many such people have started walking back to their villages as they have run out of money and food.

According to the government, there are presently over 600 cases of COVID-19 in India with 13 deaths.