Shed That Flab During Lockdown With B-Town's Curvaceous Shilpa Shetty in ‘Fit India’ Programme

New Delhi (Sputnik): The population of India, some 1.3 billion, are now sequestered in residences during a 21 day self-quarantine decreed by the federal government. With a lack of social and physical activity, spiraling into anxiety and obesity, Delhi has roped in the Bollywood fitness freak Shilpa Shetty to curate a three week weight loss plan.

Bollywood’s Curvaceous Shilpa Shetty has been drafted to represent India’s federal flagship fitness movement to provide a free 21-day weight loss and health programme, during the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attempt to slow the spread of the COVID19 infection.

The mobile application-based program allegedly provide tips on diet and meditation along with a ‘21-Day Weight Loss Program' to both Indian and global users.

“This special partnership is an attempt to encourage people to start valuing their health in this precious 21-day lockdown time & get healthier - mentally & emotionally - in the fight against this pandemic,” said Shetty.

Thank you, Sir @KirenRijiju

Stay at home, stay safe, and stay fit.

The fitness guru, who keeps fans engrossed by sharing healthy meals, meditation tips and yoga videos, has joined the initiative launched by Modi to promote fit and healthy lifestyles among citizens.

Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports said: ''The decision taken by Shilpa Shetty to allow the Indian and global audience to access her fitness programme for free, is commendable. It is during times like these that each one of us should try and extend our support to everyone around us in whatever way we can.

Modi on 24 March announced a nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Since it was first reported, 13 people have lost their lives in India, while at least 649 people have become infected, including 47 foreign nationals, according to data released by the federal Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Thursday.