Bollywood’s Ajay Devgn Urges People to Help Govt. as Maharashtra Reports Over 120 COVID-19 Cases

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a country-wide lockdown for three weeks to contain the spread of Covid-19. Local authorities are ensuring that essential supplies are available to people self-isolating at home.

In the wake of a growing concern about the new coronavirus (Covid-19), several Bollywood stars have used social media as a medium to raise public awareness of the pandemic.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has asked people to come forward and support the government in its efforts to contain the deadly virus.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who has a huge fan following of 12.4 million, has also used Twitter to spread awareness about the benefits of the lockdown and urged people to stay at home. He also asked people to cooperate with the Mumbai authorities.

"We must standby and help the administrators protect us. #StayHome #StaySafe @mybmc,” the actor wrote along with pictures of where authorities are seen disinfecting public places in the city of Mumbai.

​

The Indian state of Maharashtra, where Mumbai is located, has reported over 120 Covid-19 cases, the most in the country. The west Indian State is followed by the southern state of Kerala which has 110 cases.

Thursday marked the second day of the three week-long national lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The virus – which originated in China’s Wuhan city last December – has been declared a global pandemic and multiple countries are working on producing a vaccine for it.

India has reported 13 deaths and 649 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 47 foreign nationals.