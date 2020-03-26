Indian Actress on COVID-19: 'One Day We'll Tell Our Grandchildren How We Survived to See a New Day'

New Delhi (Sputnik): Covid 19 has so far taken 13 lives in India with the total number of those infected in the country rising to 649, including 47 foreigners. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the Novel Coronavirus.

As the Indian government has announced a shutdown across the country, many cinema stars are posting all sorts of positive messages on social media to raise public awareness. The latest actress to join the list is south Indian star Andrea Jeremiah.

in an Instagram post, Andrea, a known figure in South Indian cinema, called on everybody to set an example so that one can day "we can tell our grandchildren" how we survived to see a new day amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a long post, she wrote, “One day we will tell our grandchildren about this time we are living in. A time that threatened our jobs, routine morning walks, long drives, take out from favourite cafes, weddings, birthdays, house parties, vacations and our lives. The part they will most crave to hear is how did we react to this madness?”

During his national address on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi noted the unimaginable economic costs of this lockdown but emphasised that life is much more important than an economic crisis.

He also announced a $2 billion special package to strengthen the health infrastructure in the country that will be used at testing facilities related to coronavirus disease (COVID-19).