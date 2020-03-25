Airport, Highways in India Wear Deserted Look on First Day of Nationwide Lockdown - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian government has ordered the shut down of all commercial airline services from Tuesday midnight. A ban on international flights was imposed on Sunday.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a countrywide lockdown, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, which one of the busiest airports in the world, wore a deserted look on Tuesday.

​In the wake of the COVID19 lockdown, Indira Gandhi Airport has been shut down for all domestic and international commercial flights. On normal days, the airport handles more than 1,000 flight movements and around 100,000 passengers.

Empty Highways

With a ban on the movement of vehicles, the highways are completely empty during the lockdown. Inter-state transport, even for vehicles supplying essential goods, has been halted.

On Day 1 of the curfew, the busiest highway connecting Delhi and Mumbai was also deserted.

​India has recorded more than 500 cases of COVID19 and 11 deaths. The curfew is going to last for another 20 days in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus.