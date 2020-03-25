COVID-19: India’s Largest Airline Indigo Extends Helping Hand to Govt By Ferrying Vital Supplies

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian government on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. Since Wednesday, India has also suspended all of its domestic flights.

Seeking to lend a helping hand in this difficult phase of the coronavirus outbreak, India’s private low-budget carrier IndiGo on Wednesday offered its resources, aircraft and crew in helping to fight the pandemic.

In a letter to the federal Civil Aviation Ministry, the airline expressed its desire to support the fight by ferrying supplies of medicine, equipment, and relief samples from one part of the country to another.

The chief executive of IndiGo Ronojoy Dutta wrote to Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, saying that IndiGo "would be extremely proud to be associated with this critical life- saving activity at this hour of great need for our nation”.

He assured the minister about all his employees being highly motivated in the service of their country and eagerly looking for opportunities to contribute.

“We would consider it an honour if you would engage us in this activity. The airline has aircraft and crews covering major cities across India and are willing to fly in the service of the nation,” said Dutta.

The government has already deployed the national carrier Air India to evacuate stranded citizens from various countries around the world. So far, several hundred Indian citizens from different countries have been evacuated and brought back to India.

According to Indian government statistics, there are 553 active Covid-2019 cases, 42 people have been cured/discharged and over 1.5 million passengers have been screened at Indian airports.

The infectious coronavirus (Covid-19) has so far impacted almost every country in the world.