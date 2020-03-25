Lets Grow it Together: Celebrities R Madhavan, Jim Carrey Sport Beards in Quarantine

New Delhi (Sputnik): The rising number of COVID 19 infections in India has propelled Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare a countrywide shut down for three weeks starting 24 March at midnight. The nation's Health Ministry has reported nine deaths due to the ongoing pandemic.

With India at a standstill following the announcement of nationwide shutdown, many Bollywood celebrities are using the time to virtually visit with family and friends. Actor R Madhavan, however, is using the self isolation time differently, by growing a beard.

A social media user shared a meme of Madhavan on Wednesday that shows him with a thick beard after 21 days in quarantine.

Taking the meme sportingly, the actor took it as a challenge and wrote, “Ha ha ha .. Manzoor hai.. desh aur Maanav hith mein -Manzoor hai (I accept, for the welfare of the country and humanity. I accept)”.

Ha ha ha .. Manzoor hai.. desh aur Maanav hith mein -Manzoor hai.🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/XPbbOW77lc — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 25, 2020

​Hollywood star Jim Carrey posted a selfie in which he can be seen clean-shaven before taking on the challenge.

“Day 1. I’m growing a beard until we all go back to work. I’ll post reg pics so you can marvel at the miracle of my meaningless transformation. Normally, I try to stay on the cutting edge of entertainment. Now I shall conquer the uncutting edge. Please join me. #letsgrowtogether,” he wrote.

Day 1. I’m growing a beard until we all go back to work. I’ll post reg pics so you can marvel at the miracle of my meaningless transformation. Normally, I try to stay on the cutting edge of entertainment. Now I shall conquer the uncutting edge. Please join me. #letsgrowtogether pic.twitter.com/UaLQjwlGfh — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 23, 2020

​Carrey’s fans have joined the challenge.

​

Day 8. It has been a difficult apocalypse. pic.twitter.com/C7W0wivZaa — Adam Ellis (@GilbyRanger) March 23, 2020

The government of India announced a lockdown in the country as a preventive measure to slow the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly requesting that people stay indoors and maintain social distancing for at least 21 days.