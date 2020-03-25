'Live in Living Rooms': Artists to Take to Instagram to Cheer Locked up Indians from COVID19 Gloom

New Delhi (Sputnik): India went into complete lockdown for 21 days from midnight on Tuesday 24 March. The measure was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a televised address as the government seeks to slow the spread of coronavirus. The forced ‘house arrest’ has left people turning to their smartphone apps to alleviate their boredom.

In a bid to keep quarantined and isolated people entertained at home, several Indian music artists are se to stream a live music festival from their homes in real-time on Instagram.

A total of 14 top Bollywood and independent singers including Lisa Mishra, Armaan Malik, Arjun Kanungo, DJ Chetas, Ankur Tewari and Zaeden are to perform at the unique concert called “Live in Your Living Rooms” on 29 March, revealed Instagram on Wednesday.

“The entire world, including our country, is going through a very dark phase at this time. Everyone is at home, practicing social distancing, so that we overcome this pandemic. I, along with various other performers, are coming together to cheer everyone up with our songs and spread awareness about the current scenario,” said 24-year old Armaan – known for his romantic Hindi tracks.

Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships at Facebook India also emphasized the importance of entertainment in times of crisis.

As part of the concert, each artist will get a time-slot of 30 minutes to sing their songs.

The idea of the online fest was inspired by Instagram performances by world-famous artists like Chris Martin, Keith Urban and John Legend as part of the “Together at Home” initiative, which aims to keep isolated people in a relaxed mood.

Since India reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus on 30 January, the country has reported nine deaths and 592 infections, according to data released by the federal Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the spread of virus could only be restricted by breaking its chain. "Some people are under the delusion that social distancing is essential only for sick people," warned Modi, during his address on 24 March.