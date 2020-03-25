Register
12:29 GMT25 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    An empty flyover is seen next to residential buildings during 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, March 25, 2020

    'Live in Living Rooms': Artists to Take to Instagram to Cheer Locked up Indians from COVID19 Gloom

    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107870/32/1078703256_0:167:3175:1952_1200x675_80_0_0_1911eb7e4d638f85dd53da0e52844192.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202003251078701512-live-in-living-rooms-artists-to-take-to-instagram-to-cheer-locked-up-indians-from-covid19-gloom-/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India went into complete lockdown for 21 days from midnight on Tuesday 24 March. The measure was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a televised address as the government seeks to slow the spread of coronavirus. The forced ‘house arrest’ has left people turning to their smartphone apps to alleviate their boredom.

    In a bid to keep quarantined and isolated people entertained at home, several Indian music artists are se to stream a live music festival from their homes in real-time on Instagram.

    A total of 14 top Bollywood and independent singers including Lisa Mishra, Armaan Malik, Arjun Kanungo, DJ Chetas, Ankur Tewari and Zaeden are to perform at the unique concert called “Live in Your Living Rooms” on 29 March, revealed Instagram on Wednesday.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by REPRESENT (@representmgmt) on

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Lisa Mishra (@lisamishramusic) on

    “The entire world, including our country, is going through a very dark phase at this time. Everyone is at home, practicing social distancing, so that we overcome this pandemic. I, along with various other performers, are coming together to cheer everyone up with our songs and spread awareness about the current scenario,” said 24-year old Armaan – known for his romantic Hindi tracks.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK 🧿 (@armaanmalik) on

    Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships at Facebook India also emphasized the importance of entertainment in times of crisis.

    As part of the concert, each artist will get a time-slot of 30 minutes to sing their songs.

    The idea of the online fest was inspired by Instagram performances by world-famous artists like Chris Martin, Keith Urban and John Legend as part of the “Together at Home” initiative, which aims to keep isolated people in a relaxed mood.

    Since India reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus on 30 January, the country has reported nine deaths and 592 infections, according to data released by the federal Health and Family Welfare Ministry. 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the spread of virus could only be restricted by breaking its chain. "Some people are under the delusion that social distancing is essential only for sick people," warned Modi, during his address on 24 March.

     

    Related:

    Music Mania: Spotify User-Base Shoots Up 30 Percent In India, Fuelling Internal Competition
    #BanSunburnFestival: Netizens Call for Scrapping Asia's Biggest Music Festival in India
    Music Stalwarts from Spain, Switzerland, France to Embrace ‘Unity in Diversity’ at Indian Fest
    Tags:
    coronavirus, Bollywood, India, music, Facebook, Instagram
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Caricature of Russian artist Igor Smirnov at the International Cartoon Festival on Coronavirus Battle 2020 caricature contest in Iran.
    'We’ll Defeat Coronavirus': International Cartoon Festival on Fight Against COVID-19 Held by Iran
    Elder Skelter
    Elder Skelter
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse