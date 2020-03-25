Special Good and Services…? Celebrities Blame Indian PM Modi’s Speech Writer for Missing Key Point

New Delhi (Sputnik): After praising Indians for ensuring the success of the public curfew to mitigate the impact of COVID19 on March 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete national lockdown in another televised address on March 24.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the coronavirus was spreading at a rapid pace despite preparations and mitigation efforts, adding that even the United States and Italy were finding it hard to manage the crisis.

There is currently a total lockdown in place right across India that started at midnight on Tuesday and will last for three weeks.

Bollywood celebrities have praised Modi’s decision to curb the pandemic that has so far claimed nine lives in India. But popular faces like actor-comedian Vir Das and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha have blamed his speech writers for not clarifying an important point on service goods and essentials, leading people to panic.

Vir criticised the writer of Tuesday’s speech while praising Modi's move to lockdown India, tagging it as “bold decision”

This is a brave bold decision and I support and applaud our PM. Not his speech writer. The fact that people are panicking in response to a speech, means it didn't go as planned. This is the second time that's happened. Make the speeches clear and detailed. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 24, 2020

​Raj Nayak, the CEO of popular TV channel Colors wrote that Modi managed to communicate effectively in simple terms but the “writer didn’t write it well enough to cover all the key points. There are still many issues that the government needs to address.”

It was an emotional speech. I was hanging on to every word he said. He managed to communicate effectively in simple terms. Just that his speech writer didn’t write it well enough to cover all the key points. There are still many issues that the government needs to address. — Raj Nayak (@rajcheerfull) March 25, 2020

​Anubhav Sinha too asked if he missed an important point?

PS- Sorry I missed a small point... The essential goods and services.... .................................... — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) March 24, 2020

​In the speech, Modi also asked all states and federally administered territories to ensure, "each district, each municipality, each village, each locality is put under lockdown."

“This is like a curfew only,” he said and added that currently “India is at a stage where our current actions will determine how much we are able to minimize the impact of this disaster.”