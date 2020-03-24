Indian Couple Exchange Wedding Vows Via Video Conferencing Amid Coronavirus Lockdown - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): As India beefs up measures to combat the coronavirus, 30 states and union territories, including Delhi have been put in complete lockdown to break the chain of transmission of the virus with public transport banned and borders sealed.

A Muslim couple from Bihar got married by video conferencing amid the lockdown in the country with international and domestic borders sealed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The bridegroom and bride in Patna city were united by video call with family members while a cleric read the v'nikah' or, the wedding vows to a computer screen.

#WATCH Bihar: 'Nikah' of a couple was performed through video conferencing in Patna yesterday, amid lockdown in the state due to #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/WtQaiZCuyH — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

The video has gone viral in social media with netizens poking fun at the couple, wondering over their honeymoon plans while others raised concern about the gathering of wedding guests in the house.

Next step.. first night and honeymoon online 🖖🏻 — Vishrut Jha (@vishrutkmr7) March 24, 2020

Gathering at home with relative, guest is also dangerous. it could have been postponed. waise b nikah kar k kya fayeda jab couple door hai — Atif Khan (@atif1202) March 24, 2020

India has a fast rising number of coronavirus cases with nine reported deaths, according to the Health Ministry. The highest numbers of cases have been recorded in Maharashtra where 84 people are being treated in hospital.