COVID-19 Fails to Deter Indians from Flocking in Large Numbers at Local Markets -Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Most of India’s states and federally-administered regions have declared a complete lockdown to contain the spread of COVID19, which has taken nine lives in the country, where 492 confirmed cases of the viral infection have been reported.

Despite a state-wide lockdown, people gathered in large numbers to shop vegetables in wholesale markets in Moradabad district in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

#WATCH People in large numbers at a wholesale market in Moradabad, even as the district has been placed under lockdown due to rising cases of #Coronavirus in the country. pic.twitter.com/zWfpS0VQOm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 24, 2020

​Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous statae, is currently under partial lockdown and has announced a complete shutdown in districts where confirmed cases of infection have been reported – Moradabad is one of them. The district has reported one confirmed case of COVID19.

Similar scenes were witnessed in West Bengal state, which has imposed a complete lockdown. People gathered at a local market in North 24 Parganas district in large numbers; West Bengal has reported one death and seven confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

People in large numbers at a local market in North 24 Paraganas Panpur; the West Bengal government has imposed a lockdown in the state including rural and urban areas to control the spread of #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/r0nGEQq121 — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

​While India has so far reported 492 active cases of Coronavirus, including 41 foreign nationals, so far the viral infection has taken the lives of 9 persons as per the data made available by the federal Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

Most of the other states have also imposed prohibitory orders, banning the assembly of people in public places and advised people to stay indoors to break the chain of infection, which is vital for containing the spread.