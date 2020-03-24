Anti-Citizenship Law Protest Site in Delhi Cleared Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

New Delhi (Sputnik): The protest at Delhi's Shaheenbagh has been going on for almost 100 days. Protesters were warned to clear the site due to the spread of coronavirus.

Anti-citizenship law protest site has been cleared by the police in Dehli's Gandhi Park. This has come after Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal announced restriction on gathering of more than 20 people last week to curb the spread of coronaviurs.The tents were dismantled after the protesters were removed. Several people were also detained from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh after they resisted to empty the tent.

Protest site at #GandhiPark cleared by Delhi police. It had been going on since January. #ShaheenaBagh pic.twitter.com/PNBAMUOXVE — Shweta Sharma (@Ss22Shweta) March 24, 2020

​Similar protests, inspired by Shaheenbagh going on in Delhi's other areas are also cleared by police.

DCP South East:People at the protest site in Shaheen Bagh were requested today to clear the site as lockdown has been imposed. But after they refused, action was taken against violators as the assembly was unlawful. Protest site has been cleared.Some protestors have been detained https://t.co/lVgXzL9WD6 pic.twitter.com/0uBdwGHKMw — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

