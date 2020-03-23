COVID-19: Extramarital App Gleeden's Subscriptions Witness Sharp Growth in India

New Delhi (Sputnik): The federal government has ordered a partial lockdown across the country to contain the pandemic in the wake of COVID-19 taking seven lives and infecting 415 others. The Indian government also warned that those who violate the lockdown will be prosecuted.

At a time when most of India remains indoors, the French online dating community by women, Gleeden, has seen its subscriptions sharply increase. On Monday, the company said its subscription have increased by 70 percent in India, according to news agency IANS.

The company expects a further upsurge in its subscriptions in India as most parts of the country will be locked down until 31 March.

The extramarital dating app has seen longer threads in chats (2.5 times longer than usual), an increase in the upload of pictures, and updating of profiles by members with new descriptions.

The subscription to the website, which started its operations in India in 2017, is free for women, while it not free of charge for men.

India's government has put the country under partial lockdown, with most states following the federal government’s decision to shut commercial establishments, public transport, except essential services for varying periods from Sunday (22 March) to 31 March.