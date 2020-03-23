COVID-19: Indian Auto-Rickshaw Driver Installs Makeshift Washbasin for Passengers - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): With cases of the coronavirus blowing up globally, some citizens have taken it upon themselves to fight the battle against the virus along with the Indian government, which has imposed a country-wide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 that is suspected to have originated in China's Wuhan city last December.

An auto-driver from the Indian state of Kerala has installed a makeshift washbasin on his vehicle to allow passengers to wash their hands before boarding the vehicle amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A video of the auto equipped with a washbasin and a passenger washing his hands with soap before hailing the vehicle is going viral on social media, with users cheering the man taking the precautionary measures.

Wowww!!

Super auto 😂😂

Incredible India 👍 — Niladri Shekhar Biswas (@Niladri84736699) March 22, 2020

Man ever since I have visited kerala I feel the people are so sensible and sober. And now from past few weeks I've seen they're taking all necessary precautions from urban to rural areas. #fightagainstcorona #PrayersForCoronaFreeWorld — Hocus Pocus (@ashuxoxo) March 23, 2020

While the government is taking stringent action to fight the coronavirus, citizens are contributing by setting up wash basins in public areas, providing sanitisers at various points, along with other measures.

India's Kerala state has the second highest number of coronavirus-positive cases after Maharashtra. The number of active infections has risen to 60 in Kerala, with 15 new cases of the virus on Sunday alone. The state is under lockdown, with passenger vehicles, grocery shops, hotels, restaurants, and petrol pumps allowed to remain open, but subject to restrictions.

India has a total 417 cases of the coronavirus with seven deaths.

Globally, an estimated 341,000 people have contracted the novel coronavirus and more than 14,700 have died of it.