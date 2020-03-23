COVID-19 : Drones Float in Skies of Kashmir Asking People to Stay Indoors - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): India has imposed strict restrictions including locking down places to contain the rapid spread of COVID-19. The number of confirmed cases of infection has surpassed 400, and seven persons have succumbed to the virus since the first case was detected in the country on 30 January.

Since India’s federal government ordered a partial lockdown across the country to contain the spread of COVID-19, police in Jammu and Kashmir have asked people to stay indoors.

The police are using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (drones) to disseminate the message to people not to venture out of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a video shared from the official account of Jammu and Kashmir police, personnel can be seen spreading the message via the drone asking people to stay inside and not come out if it's not necessary.

​According to data made available by the federal Health and Family Welfare Ministry, there are 4 confirmed coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir, and around 4,000 people are under observation.

On Sunday, India witnessed a 14-hour self-imposed "Janta Curfew" (public lockdown) as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of the virus.

The federal government has asked states to strictly enforce the lockdown and take legal action against violators.