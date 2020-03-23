Rupee Crosses 76 Threshold to Historic Low Against the Dollar

The Indian rupee's exchange rate to the US dollar dropped below 76 for 1 on Monday, as coronavirus fears hit the global economy. Following the drop, trading was stopped for 45 minutes.
In March, foreign investors liquidated their Indian equity investments worth at least $5.16 billion, which resulted in high demand for the dollar on the country's market.
India's currency has been in decline this year, and lost even more value after the outbreak, as at the beginning of the month it was trading at 75 per dollar, and back in February - around 71 per dollar.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in December, the disease has spread to almost every country, infecting around 340,000 people and killing almost 14,700. Numerous countries have introduced severe quarantine measures and imposed travel bans to curb the virus, resulting in serious turmoil for the world's markets.
All comments
Show new comments (0)