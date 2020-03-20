Register
07:08 GMT20 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Happiness

    The Best is Yet to Come: International Day of Happiness Knocks on Twitter in Times of Distress

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202003201078638077-the-best-is-yet-to-come-international-day-of-happiness-knocks-on-twitter-in-times-of-distress/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The pursuit of happiness has been recognised as a universal human right by the United Nations (UN). Psychologically, the desire to be happy directs people to hope and optimism, but with the coronavirus outbreak and people isolated in their homes, the world seems to have fallen short on happy moments – until today.

    Socially distanced people from around the world, working from home amid the coronavirus scare, took to Twitter on Friday and marked the spirit of glee on International World Happiness Day.

    The 20th of March became the day of global happiness back in 2006 thanks to Jayme Illien, a former CEO of the “New World Order” project by the UN. Illien conceptualised the idea of the International Day of Happiness in an attempt to infuse the idea of “joy” as a fundamental right and goal of all human beings.

    Isolated and quarantined people are sharing the occasion on social networking platforms and making the hashtags #InternationalDayOfHappiness, #WorldHappinessDay, and #HappinessForAllTogether trend over the #CoronaScare that has been ruling Twitter and Instagram for months now.

    The coronavirus has infected over 245,000 people worldwide and has caused the deaths of over 10,000 patients, as of Friday morning.

    Leaving aside the tension, while some people are sharing their ideas of happiness, others are revealing little things that make them feel better in tough times.

    Some people are also sharing videos of their adorable pets and pictures of their favourite food because that’s what keeps them going in critical times.

    ​In India, the Twitter celebrations for the International Day of Happiness have doubled because after seven long years of legal battles, four convicts in the infamous 2012 Nirbhaya Gang Rape case were finally hanged at the Tihar Jail in Delhi in the early hours on Friday.

    ​A 23-year old girl was brutally raped in a moving bus in the national capital of India on 16 December 2012 by six men. The victim succumbed to her grave injuries and died battling for her life. One of the six convicts, one allegedly committed suicide in prison in 2013 and another was a juvenile at the time of the crime and was later released after three years at a correction home.

    Related:

    'Colonial Hangover': Twitter Erupts as British MP Cries Foul Over Deportation From India
    WhatsApp, Twitter, TikTok in Trouble in India For Allegedly Spreading 'Anti-National' Propaganda
    Twitter Erupts as Retired Chief Justice of India Nominated to Parliament's Upper House
    Tags:
    Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A customer's cart filled with the supplies they're purchasing in response to news about coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Real Canadian Superstore on Southwest Marine Drive in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
    Just in Case Food Cart: What the Virus is Prompting Shoppers to Buy
    The War on Error
    The War on Error
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse