The Best is Yet to Come: International Day of Happiness Knocks on Twitter in Times of Distress

New Delhi (Sputnik): The pursuit of happiness has been recognised as a universal human right by the United Nations (UN). Psychologically, the desire to be happy directs people to hope and optimism, but with the coronavirus outbreak and people isolated in their homes, the world seems to have fallen short on happy moments – until today.

Socially distanced people from around the world, working from home amid the coronavirus scare, took to Twitter on Friday and marked the spirit of glee on International World Happiness Day.

The 20th of March became the day of global happiness back in 2006 thanks to Jayme Illien, a former CEO of the “New World Order” project by the UN. Illien conceptualised the idea of the International Day of Happiness in an attempt to infuse the idea of “joy” as a fundamental right and goal of all human beings.

Isolated and quarantined people are sharing the occasion on social networking platforms and making the hashtags #InternationalDayOfHappiness, #WorldHappinessDay, and #HappinessForAllTogether trend over the #CoronaScare that has been ruling Twitter and Instagram for months now.

The coronavirus has infected over 245,000 people worldwide and has caused the deaths of over 10,000 patients, as of Friday morning.

Leaving aside the tension, while some people are sharing their ideas of happiness, others are revealing little things that make them feel better in tough times.

Some people are also sharing videos of their adorable pets and pictures of their favourite food because that’s what keeps them going in critical times.

​In India, the Twitter celebrations for the International Day of Happiness have doubled because after seven long years of legal battles, four convicts in the infamous 2012 Nirbhaya Gang Rape case were finally hanged at the Tihar Jail in Delhi in the early hours on Friday.

​A 23-year old girl was brutally raped in a moving bus in the national capital of India on 16 December 2012 by six men. The victim succumbed to her grave injuries and died battling for her life. One of the six convicts, one allegedly committed suicide in prison in 2013 and another was a juvenile at the time of the crime and was later released after three years at a correction home.