Twitterati Can't Stay Calm as Gang Rape Victim in India Finally Gets Justice After Seven Years

New Delhi (Sputnik): After more than a seven-year legal battle, the convicts in an infamous gang-rape in India’s national capital were hanged in the wee hours of Friday at the Tihar Central Jail in the national capital.

India woke up on Friday to the news that the four convicts in the infamous Nirbhaya gang rape had been sent to the gallows. The case had shaken the country's collective conscience, causing an outpouring of anger onto the streets of New Delhi, right outside the offices of the president, prime minister, and several key ministers.

Netizens were visibly relieved at the news and they started sharing their satisfaction that Nirbhaya or the Fearless (not her real name) had finally got justice.

Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and sought a pledge from everyone that no daughter would meet the fate of Nirbhaya ever.

सात साल बाद आज निर्भया के दोषियों को फाँसी हुई



आज संकल्प लेने का दिन है- कि अब दूसरी निर्भया नहीं होने देंगे। पुलिस, कोर्ट, राज्य सरकार, केंद्र सरकार - सबको संकल्प लेना है कि हम सब मिलकर सिस्टम की ख़ामियों को दूर करेंगे और भविष्य में किसी बेटी के साथ ऐसा नहीं होने देंगे pic.twitter.com/OhsNaMAKq9 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 20, 2020

​While some netizens lauded the judiciary for delivering justice, others sympathised with the painful struggle of Asha Devi, mother of the victim, who said she could not protect her daughter but could fight for her. She thanked the judiciary for delivering justice for her daughter.

Finally.Justice going to prevail.. I hope you animals will not even rest in peace #NirbhayaCase #NirbhayaVerdict

After 7 year 3 Months and 4 Days

Rest in peace.. #Nirbhaya Soul got Justice. #NirbhayaCase

After 7 year 3 Months and 4 Days

Rest in peace.. #Nirbhaya Soul got Justice. #NirbhayaCase

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 Jai Bharat #NirbhayaJustice #nirbhya

Finally all 4 Bastards hanged up...

Tribute to her what she taught the whole country don't stop fighting for ur rights u will win one day she cried so many times she begged for justice she was broken when #Apsingh told her she not going to win but she showed courage and gt what is deserved justice #rapemuktbharat

People lashed out at the lawyer representing the convicts, AP Singh, as his name trended on Twitter. He at many points had questioned the character of the victim for staying out late at night.

What #nirbhayaconvicts was disgusting& horrific but whenever their lawyer #APSingh spoke, he just spoke shit! most shameless guy in entire incident! Each time he was defeated, he questioned the Girl's character in some or the other way! We need social distancing from such people

In my point of view #APSingh type of men are even more dangerous than the four rapists to our sisters and mothers! Entire India despise this worst lawyer and the vile human👎#NirbhayaJustice

​On the other hand, the attorney who fought for Nirbhaya was showered with praise. Her name #SeemaKhushwaha trended on Twitter with over 1.5K tweets.

Stop talking about that goon

Stop talking about that goon

And start thanking this amazing advocate Seema kushwaha i bet today will be the prodest day for her parents too #seemakushwaha #NirbhayaCase

​Thanks, Salute and Appreciation for the labour of 7+ Years to Adv Seema Kushwaha, Nirbhaya's lawyer for standing firmly and patiently with Parents and the cause.

​The infamous gang rape took place in the national capital on the night of 16 December 2012, when the girl was returning home after watching a movie with her male friend. Six rapists were held by the police immediately, but the prime accused Ram Singh allegedly committed suicide in jail, while another one was a juvenile who was let off after serving three years in a reform facility.

The four accused - Mukesh Singh, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, and Vinay Sharma - were hanged at 5:30 am IST on Friday. The bodies of the convicts were then sent to a Delhi hospital for a post-mortem and will now be handed over to the respective families, who tried their best to evade the death sentence and delay the execution by taking refuge in legal remedies.